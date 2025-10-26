Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jones Trading downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

CLSD stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Clearside Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.