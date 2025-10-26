Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $1,002.64 and last traded at $956.29, with a volume of 212944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $825.00.

The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 46.08%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total transaction of $5,842,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,879,799.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,078 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.88, for a total transaction of $750,158.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,220. This represents a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $31,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $776.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.69. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.58.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

