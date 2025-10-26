Comparing Orosur Mining (OROXF) and Its Rivals

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orosur Mining and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orosur Mining N/A $9.94 million 4.83 Orosur Mining Competitors $2.60 billion $491.91 million -28.19

Orosur Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Orosur Mining. Orosur Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Orosur Mining has a beta of 6.99, meaning that its share price is 599% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orosur Mining’s competitors have a beta of -1.02, meaning that their average share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orosur Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orosur Mining N/A N/A -40.39% Orosur Mining Competitors 19.37% 14.11% 9.17%

Summary

Orosur Mining competitors beat Orosur Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc. engages in identifying and advancing mineral projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in northern Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. Orosur Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

