Comparing PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PLBY Group and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group -60.96% N/A -21.66% Academy Sports and Outdoors 6.21% 18.47% 7.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PLBY Group and Academy Sports and Outdoors”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group $119.95 million 1.08 -$79.40 million ($0.78) -1.74 Academy Sports and Outdoors $5.93 billion 0.54 $418.45 million $5.34 8.93

Academy Sports and Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than PLBY Group. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Academy Sports and Outdoors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PLBY Group has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of PLBY Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PLBY Group and Academy Sports and Outdoors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 1 0 1 1 2.67 Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 11 9 0 2.45

PLBY Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.59%. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus price target of $58.37, suggesting a potential upside of 22.37%. Given PLBY Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Summary

Academy Sports and Outdoors beats PLBY Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLBY Group

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as playboy.com, honeybirdette.com, yandy.com, and loversstores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, the company business covers the subscription sale of playboyplus.com and playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. It offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. PLBY Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment. Its sports and recreation division offers fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition supplies; team and specialty sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, backpacks, and sports bags; recreation products, which includes patio furniture, outdoor cooking, trampolines, play sets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as wheeled goods including bicycles, skateboards, and other ride-on toys; and electronics and watches, as well as front-end products, such as consumables, batteries, etc. The company's apparel division provides outdoor and seasonal apparel, denim, work apparel, graphic t-shirts, and accessories; boys and girls outdoor, and athletic apparel; sporting and fitness apparel; and professional and collegiate team licensed apparel and accessories. Its footwear division offers casual shoes, slippers, seasonal footwear, and socks; work and western boots, shoes, and hunting footwear; boys and girls footwear; athletic footwear, such as running shoes, athletic lifestyle, and training shoes; and team and specialty sports footwear, and slides. The company sells its products under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Game Winner, Outdoor Gourmet, and Freely brand names. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

