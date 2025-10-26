Compass Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 963 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $880.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 target price (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $738.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $742.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $691.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,951,541 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

