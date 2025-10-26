CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. CompoSecure traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 13716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

In other news, Director Kevin M. Moriarty purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,640. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rebecca Corbin Loree acquired 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,031.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,031.60. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,550. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 82.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,281 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 65.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 926,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.97.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

