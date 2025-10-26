Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Position Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 463.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 190.1% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Zacks Research cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

