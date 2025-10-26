Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCK. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $98.81 on Friday. Crown has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $3,720,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,464,351.36. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Crown by 16.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 77.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 173,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after buying an additional 75,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 155.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

