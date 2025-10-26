Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I (CRACU) Plans to Raise $150 million in November 3rd IPO

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I (CRACU) plans to raise $150 million in an IPO on the week of November 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 15,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

Polaris (A Division of Kingswood) acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are a newly organized blank check company – also known as a SPAC. We intend to focus on the pharmaceutical, medical technology, medical equipment and healthcare IT industries in our search for a target company for an acquisition or an initial business combination. Our Chairman and CEO Prashant Patel is a registered pharmacist who serves on the board of Wellgistics Health (WGRX), which went public in a small IPO in February 2025.Â Mr. Patel is a seasoned entrepreneur and a registered pharmacist with experience in multiple aspects of the pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare industries. Mr. Patel also founded and operated Tampa Bay Pharmacy and Apaa LLC, community pharmacies, between 2008 and 2014 and Pharmaceutical Returns of America LLC, a Florida-based pharmaceutical reverse distributor, between 2006 and 2010. Mr. Patel has also been a consultant to several return logistics pharmaceutical companies over the years.Â He has also served as a board adviser to several SPACs. Our CFO Eric Sherb is an accountant. He manages his own firm, EMS Consulting Services. (Note: Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I disclosed the terms for its SPAC IPO: 15 million units at $10.00 each to raise $150 million. Each unit consists of one ClassÂ A ordinary share, one-halfÂ of one redeemable warrant, and one right to receive one-fifth (1/5th) of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of our initial business combination. Background: In the S-1 filing, the unit was defined as a share of stock and one right to receive one-seventh (1/7th)) of a share upon the completion of a merger or an initial business combination. SPAC Advisory Partners (a Kingswood division) was initially theÂ sole underwriter for this IPO.) “.

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I was founded in 2025 and has 0 employees. The company is located at Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited PO Box 2681 Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands Tel: (813) 501-3533 and can be reached via phone at (813) 501-3533.

