Currenc Group (CURR) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Currenc Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Currenc Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Currenc Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Currenc Group has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Currenc Group’s competitors have a beta of -0.11, indicating that their average share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Currenc Group -102.10% N/A -39.14% Currenc Group Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Currenc Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Currenc Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Currenc Group 1 1 1 1 2.50 Currenc Group Competitors 197 260 217 3 2.04

Currenc Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 112.12%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 60.68%. Given Currenc Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Currenc Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Currenc Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Currenc Group $46.44 million -$39.47 million -1.56 Currenc Group Competitors $47.83 million -$19.62 million 42.15

Currenc Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Currenc Group. Currenc Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Currenc Group competitors beat Currenc Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Currenc Group Company Profile

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

