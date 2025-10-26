Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $12.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

