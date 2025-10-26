Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov $NOVM

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:NOVM – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVM. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 69,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:NOVM opened at $32.38 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44.

About Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – November (NOVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one-year period. The exposure is reset annually in November NOVM was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:NOVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.