Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ouster, Inc. $OUST

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ouster were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ouster alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ouster Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.72.

Insider Activity at Ouster

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 17,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $489,028.18. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 203,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,404.56. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mark Frichtl sold 25,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $720,863.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 665,403 shares in the company, valued at $18,937,369.38. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,286. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUST shares. Westpark Capital raised shares of Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ouster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OUST

About Ouster

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.