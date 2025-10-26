Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ouster, Inc. $OUST

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ouster were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ouster Trading Up 8.5%
Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.72.
Insider Activity at Ouster
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUST shares. Westpark Capital raised shares of Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ouster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
