Cwm LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF $KBWD

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWD. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $419.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.1475 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

