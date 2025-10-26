Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Equity Residential $EQR

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EQR opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.50. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.53%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.