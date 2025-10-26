Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 1,024.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 63,915 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,556,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.77 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.90%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.