Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in America Movil were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of America Movil by 34.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of America Movil by 463.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America Movil Stock Down 0.4%

AMX stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.88.

America Movil Dividend Announcement

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. America Movil had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 billion. Research analysts predict that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.2811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of America Movil from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of America Movil from $17.10 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

America Movil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

