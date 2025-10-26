Cwm LLC Purchases 2,124 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,012,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,034,000 after acquiring an additional 471,108 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 479,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after acquiring an additional 175,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,308 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at $20,694,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROCK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibraltar Industries has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.96.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

