Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,083,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,328,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $103.77 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $123.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expand Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.62.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

