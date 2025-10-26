Cwm LLC Sells 3,872 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

EWJ opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.51. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $83.79.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

