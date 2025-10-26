Daniel Shook Acquires 1,103 Shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook purchased 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,038 per share, with a total value of £11,449.14.

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 24th, Daniel Shook bought 768 shares of XP Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,038 per share, with a total value of £7,971.84.

XP Power Stock Performance

Shares of XPP opened at GBX 1,046 on Friday. XP Power Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 600 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,422. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 940.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 863.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £293.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,245.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

