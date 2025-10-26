Daniel Shook Purchases 768 Shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook purchased 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,038 per share, for a total transaction of £7,971.84.

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Daniel Shook acquired 1,103 shares of XP Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,038 per share, for a total transaction of £11,449.14.

XP Power Stock Performance

Shares of LON XPP opened at GBX 1,046 on Friday. XP Power Limited has a one year low of GBX 600 and a one year high of GBX 1,422. The firm has a market capitalization of £293.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 940.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 863.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,245.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

