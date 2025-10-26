DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DAQO New Energy in a report on Friday. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.51 price target on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.99.

DAQO New Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.60. DAQO New Energy has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $31.21.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.02. DAQO New Energy had a negative net margin of 65.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DAQO New Energy will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

DAQO New Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of DAQO New Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy in the third quarter worth $37,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DAQO New Energy by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 625,900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 514.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 419,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DAQO New Energy by 1,261.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 328,541 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of DAQO New Energy by 137.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 401,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 232,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About DAQO New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

