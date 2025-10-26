David Squires Acquires 6,250 Shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) insider David Squires purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 286 per share, with a total value of £17,875.
Mpac Group Price Performance
Shares of Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 314.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 295.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 348.92. Mpac Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 260 and a 52 week high of GBX 590. The company has a market cap of £94.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53.
Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mpac Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mpac Group plc will post 43.2789474 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mpac Group
About Mpac Group
Mpac (AIM: MPAC) is a global leader in engineering and technology, designing, precision engineering, manufacturing, and supporting high-speed packaging equipment and solutions.
Mpac serves 80 countries across four key regions around the world including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Company operates in the attractive growth markets of Food & Beverage, and Healthcare.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mpac Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tractor Supply Stock Looks Like a Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs Poised for a Q4 Rebound
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Big Banks Are Setting the Tone as Earnings Season Kicks Off
Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.