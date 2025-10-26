David Squires Acquires 6,250 Shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) insider David Squires purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 286 per share, with a total value of £17,875.

Shares of Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 314.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 295.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 348.92. Mpac Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 260 and a 52 week high of GBX 590. The company has a market cap of £94.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53.

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mpac Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mpac Group plc will post 43.2789474 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

Mpac (AIM: MPAC) is a global leader in engineering and technology, designing, precision engineering, manufacturing, and supporting high-speed packaging equipment and solutions.

Mpac serves 80 countries across four key regions around the world including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Company operates in the attractive growth markets of Food & Beverage, and Healthcare.

