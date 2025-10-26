Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $81.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor traded as low as $86.83 and last traded at $87.79, with a volume of 5017238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.54.

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,440.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.60. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.25%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

