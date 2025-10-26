Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of JPM opened at $300.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

