Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.0667.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DYN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $35,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,817.99. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,714,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,248 shares during the period. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,130,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,470,000 after purchasing an additional 702,418 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 3,766,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 431.6% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,621,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,162 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DYN opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a current ratio of 16.83. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

