e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6,242.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $7,478,979.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,406 shares in the company, valued at $15,125,351.36. This trade represents a 33.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,147,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 99,369 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,505. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,060 shares of company stock worth $40,994,733 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.73.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:ELF opened at $122.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

See Also

