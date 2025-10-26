E.W. Scripps Company (The) $SSP Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 7.9% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 155.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 316,545 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $207.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $540.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on E.W. Scripps

About E.W. Scripps

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.