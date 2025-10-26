Edison International $EIX Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,083,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,892,003,000 after purchasing an additional 493,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,770,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000,000 after purchasing an additional 953,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 111.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,318 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 190.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 38.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,658,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,062 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $88.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

