Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Credit from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Ellington Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.76 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.33. Ellington Credit has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Credit by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ellington Credit during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 211.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Credit in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 16.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

