Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $127.99 and last traded at $125.34, with a volume of 14190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 14.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. Zacks Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.23 and a 200 day moving average of $118.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,177.14. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 749.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

