Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Up 9% After Earnings Beat

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $126.20 and last traded at $124.25. 106,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 273,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.03.

The credit services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.33. Enova International had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $802.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 26,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,781,493.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 131,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,865,918.04. This trade represents a 16.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $755,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 348,223 shares in the company, valued at $43,837,793.47. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,788 shares of company stock worth $11,009,765. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 56.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 430.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth $1,886,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 40,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Stock Up 9.5%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

