Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Vision Capital Corp raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,237,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,229,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,766,000 after buying an additional 73,856 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,595,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,690,000 after buying an additional 71,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,786,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after buying an additional 358,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

COLD opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $650.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.95 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -484.21%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

