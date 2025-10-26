Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.0769.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Envista from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Envista Trading Up 0.9%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 34.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Envista by 6.5% during the second quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 73.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 317.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $20.40 on Friday. Envista has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $682.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.21 million. Envista had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Envista will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

