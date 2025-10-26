Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.0769.
A number of research firms recently commented on NVST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Envista from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envista
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista
Envista Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $20.40 on Friday. Envista has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.
Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $682.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.21 million. Envista had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Envista will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Envista
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Tractor Supply Stock Looks Like a Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs Poised for a Q4 Rebound
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Big Banks Are Setting the Tone as Earnings Season Kicks Off
Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.