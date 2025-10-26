Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR opened at $63.43 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The company had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.