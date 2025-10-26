Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 151,452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,047 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $384,606,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,619 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 821,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,991,000 after acquiring an additional 304,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $91,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.09.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.53. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.85 and a twelve month high of $316.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.