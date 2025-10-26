Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXE. National Bankshares increased their price target on Extendicare from C$16.10 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cibc World Mkts raised Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a C$18.00 target price on Extendicare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Extendicare Announces Dividend

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$16.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.88. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$8.96 and a 1 year high of C$16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

