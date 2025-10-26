Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,137.4286.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Saturday.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,664.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,561.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,686.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $1,300.00 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

