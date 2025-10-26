Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $64.05 and last traded at $64.23, with a volume of 151761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a $0.4769 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FER shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrovial by 9,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrovial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.