Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2025

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHLGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.7143.

FIHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Fidelis Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIHL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 444.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 58.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.62 million. Fidelis Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelis Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -146.34%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.