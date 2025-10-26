Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.7143.

FIHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Fidelis Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 444.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 58.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.62 million. Fidelis Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelis Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -146.34%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

