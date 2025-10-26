Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Trading 8.4% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) were up 8.4% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 28,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 151,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Financial Institutions had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently -81.58%.

Financial Institutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 8.0% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,744,000 after acquiring an additional 106,110 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 54.8% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 846,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,742,000 after acquiring an additional 299,574 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 778,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $582.76 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

