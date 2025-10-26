First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

FAF has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded First American Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

First American Financial Stock Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. First American Financial has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $70.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.42. First American Financial had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.80%.The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $229,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,874.85. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 266.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 62,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

