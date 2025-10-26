First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $30.51 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 291257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.
The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 2.3%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.86.
About First Financial Bankshares
First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.
