First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $30.51 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 291257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 2.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.