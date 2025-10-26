First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of First Solar by 16,857.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 759,033 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,909,000 after buying an additional 592,444 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 22,107.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 512,556 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,802,000 after buying an additional 510,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after buying an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR stock opened at $241.41 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $248.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.24 and a 200-day moving average of $178.87.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total transaction of $462,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,326,357.84. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Saturday. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.06 target price (up from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.43.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

