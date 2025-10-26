Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $17.08. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 2,010,774 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 21.8%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 343.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 281,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 217,725 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 2,409.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 541,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 519,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 616.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 140,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 120,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.The business had revenue of $602.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluence Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

