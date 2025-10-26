Ford Motor Company $F Stock Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,447 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 30.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 4,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the second quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Ford Motor by 47.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

