Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 44155778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $7,398,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its position in Ford Motor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 300,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $2,373,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 12.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.