Fortive Corporation $FTV Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in Fortive by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 459.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Fortive Corporation has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

