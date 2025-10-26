Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Up 8.8% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) shot up 8.8% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $16.24. 2,400,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,284,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 8.12%.The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Garrett Motion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Garrett Motion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Garrett Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Garrett Motion’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $16,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,128,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,668,524. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $110,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,740,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,166,781.63. This trade represents a 65.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,685,545 shares of company stock valued at $145,663,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 4,655.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

